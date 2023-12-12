Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at Mt. Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mount Hermon, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
