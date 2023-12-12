The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank
68th 81.5 Points Scored 73.9 209th
21st 61.2 Points Allowed 77.3 304th
53rd 37.2 Rebounds 30.9 276th
79th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 161st
79th 8.8 3pt Made 7.0 224th
58th 16.3 Assists 15.1 87th
101st 10.8 Turnovers 13.1 255th

