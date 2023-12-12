The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 134.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-12.5) 136.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Bulldogs games have hit the over.

