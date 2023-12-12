Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Richland Parish, Louisiana today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Richland Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverfield Academy at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
