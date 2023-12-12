The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) will aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Demons have won four games in a row.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Demons' 61.5 points per game are only three more points than the 58.5 the Warhawks allow to opponents.

Northwestern State is 3-1 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

UL Monroe is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.

The 81.9 points per game the Warhawks record are 22.9 more points than the Demons give up (59).

UL Monroe has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 59 points.

Northwestern State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.9 points.

This year the Warhawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons give up.

The Demons make 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Warhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Sharna Ayres: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Karmelah Dean: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG% Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

