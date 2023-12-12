The Northwestern State Demons (2-4) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

