The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will play the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Chibuzo Agbo: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyson Degenhart: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Max Rice: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Agbo: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Martin: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Degenhart: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rice: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank
282nd 69.3 Points Scored 75.1 184th
135th 68.5 Points Allowed 78.3 315th
154th 34.2 Rebounds 31.7 241st
213th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.1 57th
309th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 245th
338th 10.0 Assists 10.7 314th
117th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 223rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.