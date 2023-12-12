Northwestern State vs. Boise State December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will play the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Martin: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Max Rice: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Boise State Players to Watch
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|282nd
|69.3
|Points Scored
|75.1
|184th
|135th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|78.3
|315th
|154th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|31.7
|241st
|213th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|57th
|309th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|245th
|338th
|10.0
|Assists
|10.7
|314th
|117th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|223rd
