How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Caykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragucu hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Super Lig slate today.
You can find information on how to watch today's Super Lig action right here.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Caykur Rizespor
Caykur Rizespor makes the trip to play MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+115)
- Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+250)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Konyaspor vs Sivasspor
Sivasspor travels to take on Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Konyaspor (+125)
- Underdog: Sivasspor (+225)
- Draw: (+235)
