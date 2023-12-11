The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Southern vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up 7.1 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Ducks allow (63).
  • Oregon has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.9 points.
  • The Ducks average only 0.2 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Jaguars give up (66).
  • Oregon is 3-0 when scoring more than 66 points.
  • When Southern gives up fewer than 65.8 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Ducks are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (41.6%).

Southern Leaders

  • Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
  • Chloe Fleming: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Soniyah Reed: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Kyanna Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Tionna Lidge: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 40 FG%

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Iowa State L 78-60 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/3/2023 Northwestern State L 46-35 F. G. Clark Center
12/9/2023 Louisiana College W 101-45 F. G. Clark Center
12/11/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

