Monday's game between the Oregon Ducks (6-3) and the Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55 and heavily favors Oregon to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 11.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 101-45 win against Louisiana College in their last outing on Saturday.

Southern vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Southern vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Southern 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars haven't defeated a single Division 1 team this season.

The Jaguars have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

The Ducks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Chloe Fleming: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Soniyah Reed: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Kyanna Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tionna Lidge: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 55.9 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per outing (218th in college basketball). They have a -71 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

