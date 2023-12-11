Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mandeville High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11

6:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Hammond, LA

Hammond, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope John Paul II High School at Pearl River High School