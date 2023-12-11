Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mandeville High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Hammond, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
