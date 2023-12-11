The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSN

BSNO, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans lost their previous game to the Lakers, 133-89, on Thursday. Trey Murphy III was their top scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trey Murphy III 14 3 1 0 0 2 Zion Williamson 13 2 3 0 0 0 Herbert Jones 10 7 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram is putting up 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the floor.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Dyson Daniels posts 7.0 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor.

Watch Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 22.6 4.8 5.6 0.8 0.1 1.4 Zion Williamson 20.4 4.3 4.8 1.3 0.2 0.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.4 9.4 2.4 0.5 0.9 0.5 Herbert Jones 13.6 4.7 2.8 1.5 1.0 1.3 Naji Marshall 7.7 5.3 2.3 0.8 0.2 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.