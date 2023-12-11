Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 11?
Should you wager on Nils Lundkvist to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.