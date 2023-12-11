New Orleans vs. San Francisco: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 11
The San Francisco Dons (6-3) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Privateers (4-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Francisco, California
- Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Francisco
|-19.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Privateers Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in four of six outings.
- The average over/under for New Orleans' outings this season is 157.7, 12.2 more points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- San Francisco has covered the spread more often than New Orleans this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-1-0, compared to the 4-2-0 record of New Orleans.
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Francisco
|0
|0%
|77.6
|157.3
|61.6
|139.6
|141.6
|New Orleans
|4
|66.7%
|79.7
|157.3
|78.0
|139.6
|150.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends
- The Privateers' 79.7 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.6 the Dons give up to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Francisco
|6-1-0
|1-0
|0-7-0
|New Orleans
|4-2-0
|0-0
|3-3-0
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Francisco
|New Orleans
|11-5
|Home Record
|6-9
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.6
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.