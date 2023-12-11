The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) face the San Francisco Dons (5-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This clash will start at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
81st 80.6 Points Scored 82.0 59th
15th 60.3 Points Allowed 75.5 275th
162nd 33.9 Rebounds 33.5 176th
63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 205th
138th 7.9 3pt Made 5.8 299th
38th 17.3 Assists 13.2 189th
207th 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 181st

