Monday's contest between the San Francisco Dons (6-3) and New Orleans Privateers (4-5) at War Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 82-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored San Francisco, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 82, New Orleans 62

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-20.0)

San Francisco (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

San Francisco has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while New Orleans is 4-2-0. The Dons are 0-7-0 and the Privateers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 78.0 per outing (317th in college basketball).

New Orleans grabs 38.1 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while conceding 42.6 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

New Orleans hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (295th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (125th in college basketball), 5.1 fewer than the 16.3 it forces (12th in college basketball).

