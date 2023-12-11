Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Marchment in that upcoming Stars-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Marchment has averaged 14:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Marchment has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 18 Points 2 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

