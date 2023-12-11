In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Evgenii Dadonov to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

