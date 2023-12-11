The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

McCollum, in his last time out, had nine points and two steals in a 133-89 loss to the Lakers.

Below we will look at McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 20.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 30.9 PR -- 24.9 3PM 2.5 2.9



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Timberwolves

McCollum has taken 16.4 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 7.3% and 6.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.9 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the second-most possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 105.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 41.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 24.3 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

CJ McCollum vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 39 23 5 3 0 0 2 1/25/2023 34 25 5 8 5 2 1 12/28/2022 37 20 3 6 3 0 2

