Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Women's Sun Belt Power Rankings
Find out how each Sun Belt team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
1. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: L 69-67 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
2. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: W 57-53 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. JMU
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: W 75-56 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
4. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 76-60 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Texas State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: L 67-52 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Denver
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
6. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 81-59 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. Marshall
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: W 115-56 vs Salem (WV)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
9. Louisiana
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 63-60 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: L 80-77 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. South Alabama
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 68-65 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
12. Troy
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: W 71-59 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
13. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: W 73-49 vs North Carolina-Pembroke
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
14. Georgia State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 94-70 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Winthrop
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
