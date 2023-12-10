Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
Find out how each Southland team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: W 67-48 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: W 62-58 vs Omaha
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. New Orleans
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 85-72 vs San Francisco
Next Game
- Opponent: Birmingham-Southern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lamar
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 90-70 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Arlington Baptist
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: L 89-60 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: L 77-50 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Champion Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: L 95-54 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
