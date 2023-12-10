Saints vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 14
The New Orleans Saints' (5-7) injury report heading into their game against the Carolina Panthers (1-11) currently features 13 players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 10 from Caesars Superdome.
In their last outing, the Saints lost 33-28 to the Detroit Lions.
The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 21-18.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Concussion/rib
|Questionable
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Erik McCoy
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Pete Werner
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Out
|Blake Grupe
|K
|Right groin
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Nick Saldiveri
|OL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Bozeman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Saints vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Saints Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 11th in the NFL with 348.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per contest).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (322.5 points allowed per contest).
- The Saints are totaling 243.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 197 passing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
- New Orleans is putting up 105.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 24th, giving up 125.5 rushing yards per game.
- The Saints have forced 20 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (16th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, 10th-ranked in the NFL.
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-6)
- Moneyline: Saints (-275), Panthers (+220)
- Total: 39 points
