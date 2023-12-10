A victory by the New Orleans Saints over the Carolina Panthers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET (at Caesars Superdome). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense this year (19th in NFL), and they are giving up 21.3 points per game (16th) on defense. The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.9) this season and second-worst in points allowed per game (26.1).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-5.5) Over (38) Saints 27, Panthers 15

Place your bets on the Saints-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

New Orleans has a record of just 2-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In New Orleans' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under in this matchup is 38 points, 3.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Saints contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina is 3-8-1 ATS this year.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In Carolina's 12 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (38) is 3.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 21.3 20.2 24.4 22.3 19 Carolina 15.9 26.1 13.6 22.8 17.6 28.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.