The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) play the LSU Tigers (7-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Louisiana Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Louisiana Players to Watch

