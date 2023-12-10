The LSU Tigers (8-1) carry an eight-game winning streak into a home contest with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on SEC Network+) on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (63.6).

Louisiana has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

LSU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Tigers score 93.8 points per game, 42.4 more points than the 51.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

LSU is 8-1 when scoring more than 51.4 points.

Louisiana has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 93.8 points.

The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents (33.6%).

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Tamiah Robinson: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG% Ashlyn Jones: 6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule