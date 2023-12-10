Juwan Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Check out Johnson's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Johnson has been targeted 32 times and has 18 catches for 142 yards (7.9 per reception) and one TD.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quadricep

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/nir- rest): 2 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 18 142 55 1 7.9

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0

