In the Week 14 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jamaal Williams hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 147 yards on 52 carries (18.4 ypg).

Williams also has nine catches for 34 yards (4.3 ypg).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0

