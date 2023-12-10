Sunday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (7-1) and Grambling Tigers (2-6) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 86-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Washington State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Grambling vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 86, Grambling 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-29.8)

Washington State (-29.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Washington State is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Grambling's ATS record this season is 0-6-0. The Cougars have hit the over in five games, while Tigers games have gone over three times.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -101 scoring differential, falling short by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game, 316th in college basketball, and are giving up 80.0 per contest to rank 337th in college basketball.

Grambling is 345th in college basketball at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Grambling connects on 3.9 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball) at a 25.4% rate (354th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.4% from deep.

Grambling forces 12.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (238th in college basketball).

