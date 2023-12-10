The Washington State Cougars (4-1) will play the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Grambling Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 13.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Myles Rice: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Rueben Chinyelu: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Grambling vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 86th 80.4 Points Scored 70.4 262nd 31st 62.0 Points Allowed 80.6 333rd 51st 37.6 Rebounds 28.9 321st 114th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 4.1 351st 98th 14.8 Assists 10.6 316th 89th 10.4 Turnovers 13.3 268th

