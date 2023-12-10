When Foster Moreau takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 14 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for 143 yards and one TD, averaging 17.9 yards per game.

Moreau has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0

