Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 14?
Will Derek Carr get into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers play in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)
- Carr has rushed for 39 yards (3.3 per game) on 23 carries.
- Carr has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 12 games.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|24
|38
|304
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|17
|22
|226
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
