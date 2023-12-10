Derek Carr has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 180.8 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Carr has 2,761 yards passing (230.1 per game) and has completed 66.2% of his throws (261-for-394) while compiling 11 TD passes and six picks. Carr has also contributed with his legs with 39 rushing yards (3.3 per game) on 23 attempts.

Carr vs. the Panthers

Carr vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD Carolina has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have allowed eight players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Panthers have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 180.8 passing yards per game given up by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.2 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

219.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this season, or 41.7%.

The Saints, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

Carr is No. 15 in the league averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (2,761 total yards passing).

In eight of 12 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (45.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Carr accounts for 39.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his total 394 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-110)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

Carr has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 12 games.

He has four red zone carries for 5.8% of the team share (his team runs on 56.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-27 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

