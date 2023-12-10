The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys go up against the Eagles. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead six times, have trailed three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Eagles have led after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Cowboys have lost the second quarter four times and won eight times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Eagles have lost the second quarter eight times and won four times in 12 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles have won the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won nine times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

In the Eagles' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have been winning seven times (6-1 in those games), have been behind four times (2-2), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Eagles have had the lead after the first half five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half seven times (6-1) through 12 games this year.

2nd Half

The Cowboys have won the second half in six games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.5 points on average in the second half.

Through 12 games this season, the Eagles have won the second half eight times, lost two times, and tied two times.

