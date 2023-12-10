Chris Olave will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season Olave has 68 grabs (on 111 targets) for a team-leading 890 yards and three scores, averaging 74.2 yards per game.

Olave vs. the Panthers

Olave vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 97.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 97.7 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

Olave will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers give up 180.8 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Panthers have given up 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL teams.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-118)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in seven of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Olave has 24.7% of his team's target share (111 targets on 449 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.0 yards per target (47th in NFL play), picking up 890 yards on 111 passes thrown his way.

Olave has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

With nine red zone targets, Olave has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

