Will Alvin Kamara hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kamara will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara's team-high 508 rushing yards (56.4 per game) have come on 133 carries, with four touchdowns.

Kamara has also tacked on 60 catches for 413 yards (45.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0

Rep Alvin Kamara with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.