The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) meet the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: SEC Network

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Sion James: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Holloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank 29th 86.4 Points Scored 75.8 174th 249th 74.0 Points Allowed 59.2 12th 334th 28.0 Rebounds 39.2 25th 358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 145th 295th 5.8 3pt Made 8.0 130th 229th 12.6 Assists 13.7 160th 40th 9.4 Turnovers 13.0 241st

