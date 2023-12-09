How to Watch Tulane vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave make 53.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (36.6%).
- In games Tulane shoots higher than 36.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Green Wave are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 32nd.
- The Green Wave put up 28.1 more points per game (88.4) than the Bulldogs allow (60.3).
- When Tulane totals more than 60.3 points, it is 6-1.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged in road games (81.8).
- The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Tulane performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|W 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
