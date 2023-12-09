Saturday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) and the Tulane Green Wave (6-1) clashing at State Farm Arena (on December 9) at 11:30 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 win for Mississippi State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 76, Tulane 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-4.0)

Mississippi State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Tulane has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi State is 5-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Green Wave are 6-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave are outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 75.4 per contest (278th in college basketball).

Tulane ranks 326th in the nation at 29.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Tulane makes 2.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.7 (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

The Green Wave rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 220th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Tulane has committed 4.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (129th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.1 (16th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.