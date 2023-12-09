The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will visit the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Jaguars are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 272nd.

The Jaguars score 10 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Lions give up (76.8).

Southern is 1-1 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern put up 82.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Jaguars were better in home games last season, ceding 66.9 points per game, compared to 73.6 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Southern fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Southern Upcoming Schedule