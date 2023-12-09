The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) travel to face the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points below the 51.2% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.
  • This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 51.2% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 329th.
  • The Lions score an average of 72.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 84.4 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 84.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.2).
  • SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Tennessee State L 91-77 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 101-55 University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU L 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center

