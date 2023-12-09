The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Northwestern State is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Southern Miss has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State ranks 60th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 337th, a difference of 277 spots.

With odds of +20000, Northwestern State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.