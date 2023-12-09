Saturday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-68 win, as our model heavily favors Southern Miss.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

3:00 PM ET

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 78, Northwestern State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-10.4)

Southern Miss (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Southern Miss has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northwestern State, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Demons have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons are being outscored by 9.1 points per game, with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (262nd in college basketball), and allow 79.9 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

Northwestern State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It grabs 30 rebounds per game (312th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.3.

Northwestern State makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Northwestern State wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.3 (214th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

