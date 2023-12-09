The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) meet the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Players to Watch

Trey Anderson: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Myron Amey Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tibet Gorener: 14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrame Diongue: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Players to Watch

Anderson: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Amey: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gorener: 14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Diongue: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 183rd 75.0 Points Scored 82.6 57th 35th 62.3 Points Allowed 75.8 283rd 199th 33.0 Rebounds 34.2 149th 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 197th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 5.0 331st 114th 14.5 Assists 13.8 148th 189th 12.2 Turnovers 12.0 179th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.