In a Saturday MMA schedule that features plenty of competitive action, Oktagon 50 is a competition to see.

Watch your favorite MMA fights on ESPN+, Fubo, and DAZN!

How to Watch More Sports Today

MMA Streaming Live Today

Watch Oktagon 50

League: Oktagon MMA

Oktagon MMA Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN Live Stream: Watch on DAZN!

Watch Talita Alencar - Rayanne Amanda

League: UFC

UFC Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Carlos Hernandez - Tatsuro Taira

League: UFC

UFC Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Stephanie Egger - Luana Santos

League: UFC

UFC Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Melquizael Costa - Steve Garcia

League: UFC

UFC Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Kevin Jousset - Song Kenan

League: UFC

UFC Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Jamie Mullarkey - Nasrat Haqparast

League: UFC

UFC Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Sumudaerji - Tim Elliott

League: UFC

UFC Time: 11:15 PM ET

11:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Khalil Rountree Jr. - Anthony Smith

League: UFC

UFC Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with MMA action all year long on Fubo, ESPN+, DAZN!