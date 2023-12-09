How to Watch LSU vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (5-3) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SECN
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 42nd.
- The Tigers record only 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).
- LSU has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.9 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in away games (76.2).
- LSU sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Toyota Center
