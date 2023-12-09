The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will be looking to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 64.0 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 56.8 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Arkansas State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.0 points.

The Red Wolves put up 70.2 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 70.7 the Lady Techsters allow.

Arkansas State is 3-0 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

This season the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG% Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule