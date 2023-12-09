The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 108th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Louisiana has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.8.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
  • At home, Louisiana made 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Long Beach State W 92-82 Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 78-54 Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

