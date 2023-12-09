Saturday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-11.9)

Louisiana Tech (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Louisiana Tech is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Louisiana's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 1-6-0 and the Ragin' Cajuns are 3-3-0.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and give up 72.5 per outing (213th in college basketball).

Louisiana ranks 288th in the nation at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.9 its opponents average.

Louisiana connects on 5.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.0.

Louisiana has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (141st in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (53rd in college basketball).

