The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.
  • The Jayhawks record 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).
  • When Kansas totals more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • This season, Missouri has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
  • The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks allow (65.2).
  • Missouri has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas performed better at home last season, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.6.
  • Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

