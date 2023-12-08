High school football action in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Saint John the Baptist Parish
  • West Carroll Parish
  • Claiborne Parish

    • Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Opelousas Sr High School at Cecilia High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 8
    • Location: New Orleans, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.